Ukraine reopens Danube’s Bystre Canal following July explosion

Ukraine has reopened the Bystre Canal at the mouth of the Danube River, which had been closed since late July due to a dredger explosion, the Ukrainian State Seaport Authority announced on Wednesday.

The canal served as an alternative route for grain exports during the period when access to Ukraine’s Black Sea ports was limited following Russia’s 2022 invasion. Since the reopening of the Black Sea ports in 2023, usage of the Danube route had significantly declined, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Seaport Authority confirmed that shipping is now allowed for vessels with a draught up to 4.5 meters, requiring mandatory pilotage and restricted to daylight hours. Prior to resuming traffic, services including the Ukrainian Navy conducted thorough measurements and mine clearance near the site of the incident.

The Bystre Canal closure on July 23 had forced traffic to divert through Romania’s Sulina channel, which analysts say increased shipping costs and freight rates for Danube shipments.

