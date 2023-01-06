Ukraine reports one missile strike and shelling despite Putin’s so-called ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the day that Russia said a unilateral 36-hour ceasefire would begin in Ukraine, the Ukrainian military reported a Russian missile strike and 12 attacks from multiple rocket launchers, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

In its situational update Friday evening local time, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said the attacks included hits on civilian infrastructure in the eastern Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The General Staff did not provide timings for the attacks. Russia said its so-called ceasefire would begin at noon local time (4 a.m. ET) Friday.

“The enemy concentrates its main efforts on attempts to completely capture Donetsk region within the administrative borders," the General Staff said. "It is conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction and unsuccessfully trying to improve the tactical situation in the Kupyansk, Lyman and Avdiivka directions. On the other directions it is holding the defense."

The General Staff said in the Kupyansk and Lyman directions, “the areas of 19 settlements came under enemy fire,” and in the Bakhmut direction, more than 15 settlements were hit.

News.Az