Ukraine reveals number of citizens killed and injured as a result of Russia's military operation
- 24 Feb 2022 20:20
- 11 Aug 2024 20:41
- 170879
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/ukraine-reveals-number-of-citizens-killed-and-injured-as-a-result-of-russias-military-operation Copied
Ukraine's human losses as a result of Russia's military operation have been revealed.
According to operational data, 57 Ukrainians were killed as a result of Russia's attack.
This was announced by Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko, News.Az reports citing local media.
He noted that another 169 Ukrainians were injured during the operation.