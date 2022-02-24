Ukraine reveals number of citizens killed and injured as a result of Russia's military operation

Ukraine's human losses as a result of Russia's military operation have been revealed.

According to operational data, 57 Ukrainians were killed as a result of Russia's attack.

This was announced by Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Lyashko, News.Az reports citing local media.

He noted that another 169 Ukrainians were injured during the operation.

News.Az