Ukraine's Zelenskyy warns Scholz against speaking with Putin.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cautioned German Chancellor Olaf Scholz against holding a phone call with Vladimir Putin on Friday, warning that it would lessen the Russian leader's isolation and prolong the war, according to a source in Ukraine's presidential office, News.Az reports citing Reuters .

A German government spokesperson said Scholz urged Putin to begin talks with Kyiv that would open the way for a "just and lasting peace" as the leaders held their first phone call since December 2022 as the war in Ukraine rages on.The source in Kyiv told Reuters that Scholz, a close ally of Ukraine during the war with Russia, informed Zelenskiy in advance of his plans to speak to the Russian leader."The chancellor told our president he plans to talk to Putin. The President said this would only help Putin by reducing his isolation. Putin doesn't want real peace, he wants a break," the source said."Talking to him will let Putin change the scenery and keep the war going. It won’t bring peace because Putin will just repeat the lies he’s been telling for years, making it seem like he’s no longer isolated," the source said.

