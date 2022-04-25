Ukraine says ready to do everything possible to open humanitarian corridor from territory of Azovstal

Kyiv is ready to do everything possible to open a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of civilians and Ukrainian military from the Azovstal factory in besieged Mariupol, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister Iryna Vereschuk said on Monday.

There is no exact information about exactly how much food and drinking water are left for the civilians who are taking shelter at the plant, Vereschuk said on one of Ukraine’s TV channels, News.Az reports.

“We know that there is no food or drinking water, at least no delivery there. There is virtually no communication, no heating, no medical care, which is so needed,” she noted.

She also pointed to the full readiness of the Ukrainian side to organize a humanitarian corridor.

