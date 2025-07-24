Ukraine secures $322M Bradley IFVs, HAWK missiles from US

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US State Department has approved the potential foreign military sales (FMS) of support services for Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFV) and the HAWK Phase III missile system to Ukraine.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of the possible sales, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Under the first FMS, which is estimated to cost $150m, Ukraine seeks to acquire equipment and services for the Bradley refurbishment.

It also includes support in the form of technical assistance, training, publications, and other logistics and programme support elements.

BAE Systems, Cummins, Leonardo DRS, and Renk Group have been identified as the principal contractors for this project, with all activities slated to take place within Europe.

The sale is aimed at bolstering Ukraine’s capacity to address both present and future security challenges by enhancing its self-defence and regional security operations.

DSCA said: “Ukraine has an urgent need to strengthen local sustainment capabilities to maintain high operational rates for United States provided vehicles and weapon systems. Improved maintenance, repair, and overhaul capability will directly contribute to battlefield effectiveness through a more resilient and rapid repair cycle that will increase overall operational rates with reduced logistics and financial burdens.”

News.Az