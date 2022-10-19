Ukraine shoots down 12 kamikaze drones over Mykolaiv region

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 12 kamikaze drones of Russia over Mykolaiv region, the Air Command South said on Facebook, News.Az reports.

“On the night of 19, Russia attacked Mykolaiv region with Shahed-136 kamikaze drones. Eleven drones were shot down by the forces and means of air defense of the Air Command South and one by soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine,” the Air Command South said.

Over the past day, Ukraine’s Air Force reportedly carried out 15 sorties targeting Russian military strongholds and equipment clusters in the southern direction.

News.Az