Ukraine suspends exports of gas, coal and fuel oil

The Ukrainian government has approved moves to suspend exports of Ukrainian gas, coal and fuel oil because of Russia's invasion, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

A government resolution published on Monday included coal, fuel oil and domestically produced gas in a list of commodities whose export is prohibited at a time of war. It said this was connected to "the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and the imposition of martial law in Ukraine."


