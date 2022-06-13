Ukraine suspends exports of gas, coal and fuel oil
13 Jun 2022
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- World
The Ukrainian government has approved moves to suspend exports of Ukrainian gas, coal and fuel oil because of Russia's invasion, News.az reports citing UNIAN.
A government resolution published on Monday included coal, fuel oil and domestically produced gas in a list of commodities whose export is prohibited at a time of war. It said this was connected to "the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and the imposition of martial law in Ukraine."