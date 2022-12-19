Ukraine to boost Belarus border defences as Putin meets Lukashenko

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine is tightening up the defence of its border with Belarus over fears that Russia may be preparing a fresh attack, a government official has said, APA reports citing BBC.

Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin told the BBC Ukraine would be bolstering the Belarusian border with armed forces and ammunition.

It comes as Russia's Vladimir Putin travelled to Minsk to meet Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Belarus shares a border with Russia as well as Ukraine.

Ahead of President Putin's visit, Russia's defence ministry announced that its troops stationed in Belarus would conduct joint military exercises with Belarus.

Reacting to this and the visit Mr Yenin confirmed: "We are building up our defence lines all across the border with Russia and with Belarus."

While Belarus has not become involved in the war directly, it did allow Russian troops to use its territory to launch the invasion in February.

