Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry has issued a stern warning to Belarus regarding the buildup of military personnel and equipment near the Ukrainian border, citing potential severe consequences if tensions escalate further.

In its statement, the Ukrainian ministry expressed alarm over the strategic positioning of these forces, noting their proximity to both the border and the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, News.Az reports.“The concentration of personnel, particularly Special Operations Forces, along with tanks, artillery, anti-aircraft missiles, and engineering equipment in the Gomel region is deeply concerning,” the communiqué from Kyiv stated.“Conducting military drills near the Chernobyl zone and our border can have far-reaching implications. We urge the Belarusian authorities not to make tragic mistakes under Moscow’s pressure,” a ministry spokesperson stated.“We have always respected the Belarusian people and have no intentions of initiating conflict. However, should Belarus violate Ukraine’s state border, we will exercise our right to self-defense, as guaranteed by the United Nations Charter,” the ministry said.The statement concluded with a warning: “Any military concentrations at facilities and supply routes on Belarusian territory will be regarded as legitimate targets for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.”According to the statement released on Sunday, Belarusian forces, including Special Operations units and former Wagner Group fighters, have amassed in southeastern Belarus in the Gomel region under the guise of military exercises.

