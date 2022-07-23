Yandex metrika counter

Ukraine's MFA accuses Russia of violating its commitments under grain agreement

Ukraine's MFA accuses Russia of violating its commitments under grain agreement

"Russia launched a missile attack on Odesa port," said Spokesperson for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Oleg Nikolenko on Twitter, News.az reports.

"It took less than 24 hours for Russia to launch a missile attack on Odesa’s port, breaking its promises and undermining its commitments before the UN and Türkiye under the Istanbul agreement. In case of non-fulfillment, Russia will bear full responsibility for the global food crisis," Oleg Nikolenko noted.


