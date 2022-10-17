Ukraine's Zelenskiy reports new Russian attack using drones

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said Russian forces had launched a new wave of drone attacks, adding that some of the unmanned aerial vehicles had been shot down, News.az reports citing Kyivpost.

Zelenskiy, who spoke in a video address, did not say where the attacks had taken place.

Russia fired dozens of drones at a number of cities during morning rush hour on Monday, killing at least four people in a Kyiv apartment building.

News.Az