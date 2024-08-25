Ukrainian armed forces attempt another strike on the Kursk region
On Sunday morning, August 25, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) made another attempt to attack Russian territory, targeting the Kursk region. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, as reported by News.Az , two Ukrainian drones aimed at the border area.
Thanks to the actions of the on-duty air defense units, the attack was successfully thwarted—both drones were intercepted before reaching their targets. The Ministry of Defense emphasized that these actions by Ukraine are considered a terrorist attack aimed at targets on Russian territory. Further details of the incident have not been disclosed at this time.
The attack on the Kursk region occurred amidst escalating tensions in the area: on the night of August 25, air defense forces shot down a drone over the Belgorod region, and there were also reports of an attempted drone attack in the Voronezh region. The worsening situation in Russia's border regions highlights the growing threat from Ukrainian drones and the need to strengthen security measures.
