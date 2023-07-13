Ukrainian general confirms Kyiv has received cluster munitions from the US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine has received cluster munitions from the US, said Brig. Gen. Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of the Tavria Joint Forces Operation told CNN, News.az reports.

“We just got them, we haven't used them yet, but they can radically change [the battlefield]. The enemy also understands that with getting this ammunition, we will have an advantage. The enemy will give up that part of the terrain where it is possible to use this,” he said.

Senior leadership will decide on the “areas of territory where it can be used,” Tarnavskyi said, noting that “this is a very powerful weapon.”

