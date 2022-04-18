Yandex metrika counter

Ukrainian national security official: Russians launched an effort to breakthrough front lines Monday

Ukrainian national security official: Russians launched an effort to breakthrough front lines Monday

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, said Monday that Russian forces had launched an effort to break through Ukrainian front lines in three regions, News.az r  eports citing Ukrinform.

"Today, almost along the entire front line of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kharkiv regions, the occupiers tried to break through our defenses," he said in remarks on television.

"Fortunately, our military is holding on, and only in two cities they [the Russians] have passed: Kreminna and another small town. But the fighting continues, we are not surrendering our territories and the attempt to start an active phase has begun this morning," he said.


