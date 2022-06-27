Ukrainian official urges civilians to "get out" of Sloviansk after rocket attacks

After a series of explosions in the city of Sloviansk in Ukraine overnight, local officials are urging civilians to leave the city, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

Vadym Liakh, head of Sloviansk civil military administration, said there had been "night arrivals" in the center of the city, and further attacks on Monday morning.

"There are no military facilities here. Russia is at war with the civilian population. And this is a war of annihilation. Don't wait for it to arrive at your home. Get out," Liakh said in a short video message on Facebook.

"There are wounded and killed. Please don’t forget about evacuation," Liakh said.

Russian forces are within about 15 kilometers (9 miles) of Sloviansk, to the north and north-east.

