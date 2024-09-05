Ukrainian parliament backs FM Kuleba’s resignation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, has approved the resignation of Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, as announced by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak from the Holos faction on Telegram.

During a plenary session on Thursday, 240 MPs voted in favor of Kuleba's resignation, according to the lawmaker, News.Az reports.Kuleba was not present in the session.He was appointed Ukraine’s Foreign Minister on March 4, 2020, and previously served as Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration from August 29, 2019. Kuleba has also held various diplomatic roles, including as Ambassador, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the Council of Europe, and Ambassador-at-Large for Strategic Communications.

News.Az