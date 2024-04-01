News.az
Verkhovna Rada
Tag:
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine resumes live broadcasts of Parliament sessions after over three-year break
16 Sep 2025-16:30
Ukraine officially withdraws from Ottawa landmine treaty
15 Jul 2025-16:35
A member of the Verkhovna Rada has accused the chief of the General Staff of corruption
17 Mar 2025-03:20
Ukrainian parliament passes resolution affirming Zelensky's presidency until peace
25 Feb 2025-17:26
Ukrainian Parliament unanimously supports Ukraine's Victory Plan
16 Oct 2024-16:02
Ukraine boosts defense spending amid ongoing war
18 Sep 2024-16:21
Ukrainian parliament backs FM Kuleba’s resignation
05 Sep 2024-13:58
Ukrainian parliament ratifies Rome Statute
21 Aug 2024-14:30
Ukraine passes law on drafting convicts for military service
17 May 2024-18:47
Ukraine is against the nomination of Ruben Vardanyan for the Nobel Peace Prize
25 Apr 2024-04:55
