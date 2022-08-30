Ukrainian president, IAEA chief meet in Kyiv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi in Kyiv on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Ukrainian media.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine expects IAEA mission not only to study the situation at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) but also lay down the demands regarding the demilitarization of the area around and inside the plant.

The president also thanked the IAEA for the arrival of their mission in Ukraine.

He also mentioned the issues related to the heating season for Ukrainian citizens and the global threat connected with certain nuclear risks.

According to Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian side wants the IAEA mission headed by Director General Grossi to access Zaporizhzhia NPP and make every effort to avoid all the global threats.

News.Az