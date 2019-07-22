Ukrainian president's party set to triumph in parliament election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's party is projected to win the snap parliamentary election, said the country's Central Election Commission on Monday, Xinhua reported.

The latest data suggested that members of the president's Servant of the People party are leading in around 120 out of 199 constituencies as of 9:15 a.m. local time (0615 GMT).

The commanding lead will give Zelensky control of parliament as he has been seeking to form a new government following his landslide victory in April's presidential election.

Zelensky said that his party is ready to discuss a possible coalition with Svyatoslav Vakarchuk's Holos party, which is ranked fifth in the single-mandate voting according to national exit polls.

"Our proposal to Mr. Vakarchuk was voiced since the beginning of my presidential campaign ... We invite Mr. Vakarchuk to talk with pleasure," said Zelensky last Sunday during a briefing at his party's headquarters in Kiev.

Out of the 424 parliament seats, only 225 will be chosen by a nationwide party list and the remaining 199 are single-mandate seats.

The Servant of the People party is also winning the party-list voting, garnering over 42 percent of the votes, as the preliminary results showed. Enditem

