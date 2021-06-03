Yandex metrika counter

UK's Queen Elizabeth to meet President Biden at Windsor Castle

  • World
  • Share
UK's Queen Elizabeth to meet President Biden at Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth will meet U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at her Windsor Castle home at the conclusion of the G7 summit which begins in Britain next week, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday, Reuters reports. 

The visit comes as Biden attends the G7 summit in Cornwall, England.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      