X down right now? Users reporting errors

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You might have trouble tweeting on X right now.

Downdetector reports that users have been experiencing issues with X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, for the past few hours, though the problem doesn't appear to be widespread, News.Az reports.

Downdetector reports the biggest problem is on the app, where 50 percent of the problems were listed. Other users (40 percent) are having problems with their timeline while seven percent are having problems connecting to the server.

There is no timetable for when the issues will be resolved, according to App.

News.Az