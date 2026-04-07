Snooker legends and rising stars battle for Crucible spots

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The World Snooker Championship starts this month, and players are competing for their spot at the Crucible at the qualifiers.

The hunt for a place in snooker’s most prestigious tournament is officially underway as 128 players converge on the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield, News.Az reports, citing TheSun. With only 16 spots available for the World Snooker Championship, the qualifying rounds feature a high-stakes mix of former champions and iconic veterans fighting to keep their dreams alive at the sport's most famous venue.

The qualifying marathon started on Monday, April 6, and is scheduled to run until Wednesday, April 15. The field includes legendary figures like Jimmy White, the six-time finalist still chasing his first world title, and 1997 champion Ken Doherty. In a surprising turn, 2023 world champion Luca Brecel is also forced to navigate the qualifying brackets this year after dropping out of the top-16 rankings.

History shows that the path through the qualifiers can lead to ultimate glory, as demonstrated by last year’s champion Zhao Xintong, who secured the world title after successfully winning four qualifying rounds. Fans can follow the action daily via TNT Sports or through live streaming on HBO Max, with sessions beginning at 10am and 2.30pm BST throughout the ten-day event.

News.Az