Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan joins Anatolian Phoenix-2026 military exercises in Türkiye - PHOTO

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan joins Anatolian Phoenix-2026 military exercises in Türkiye - PHOTO
Photo credit: The Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan

The "Anatolian Phoenix - 2026" International Search and Rescue Exercise, which includes servicemen from multiple countries, has officially begun in Konya, Türkiye.

The exercise aims to improve coordination and operational interoperability among search and rescue teams from various countries, enhance command and control systems, boost the professional skills of personnel, and develop capabilities for locating and rescuing crew members in emergency situations, News.Az reports, via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

It also aims to ensure the effective execution of rescue operations at sea, on land, and in challenging terrain, facilitate the safe evacuation of pilots, provide aerial support, and further develop the skills of forward air controllers.

It should be noted that, in the international exercise scheduled to continue until 17 April, Azerbaijan is represented by pilots of the Air Force, parachute assault personnel and search and rescue specialists, forward air controllers, technical staff, and aviation assets.

News about - Azerbaijan joins Anatolian Phoenix-2026 military exercises in Türkiye - PHOTO

News about - Azerbaijan joins Anatolian Phoenix-2026 military exercises in Türkiye - PHOTO

News about - Azerbaijan joins Anatolian Phoenix-2026 military exercises in Türkiye - PHOTO

News about - Azerbaijan joins Anatolian Phoenix-2026 military exercises in Türkiye - PHOTO


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      