Azerbaijan joins Anatolian Phoenix-2026 military exercises in Türkiye - PHOTO

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The "Anatolian Phoenix - 2026" International Search and Rescue Exercise, which includes servicemen from multiple countries, has officially begun in Konya, Türkiye.

The exercise aims to improve coordination and operational interoperability among search and rescue teams from various countries, enhance command and control systems, boost the professional skills of personnel, and develop capabilities for locating and rescuing crew members in emergency situations, News.Az reports, via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

It also aims to ensure the effective execution of rescue operations at sea, on land, and in challenging terrain, facilitate the safe evacuation of pilots, provide aerial support, and further develop the skills of forward air controllers.

It should be noted that, in the international exercise scheduled to continue until 17 April, Azerbaijan is represented by pilots of the Air Force, parachute assault personnel and search and rescue specialists, forward air controllers, technical staff, and aviation assets.

News.Az