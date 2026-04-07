ESPN debuts on Disney+ in Europe and Asia-Pacific

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In a move to enhance its service for sports fans, Disney announced on Tuesday the launch of ESPN on Disney+ in Europe and select Asia-Pacific markets, making the service available to subscribers in 53 countries and territories across these regions.

The Asian territories that are getting the new offering include Japan, Korea and Hong Kong, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

With this expansion, ESPN now reaches fans through Disney+ in approximately 100 markets around the world, the company highlighted. While the initial ESPN sports offering will vary by market and grow to “thousands of live events over the next year, it will include NBA and NHL (starting 2026-27 season), NCAA events, College Football Playoffs, as well as ESPN’s 30 for 30 library,” Disney+ and ESPN said.

In Europe, the move builds upon Disney+’s growing portfolio of sports content, while in select Asia-Pacific markets, a curated selection of English‑language ESPN sports programming will become available on Disney+ in the initial phase.

“Sports and live events are an essential part of our Disney+ content library, and we’re excited to build on the success we’ve already had with sports fans, as we bring more of ESPN to Disney+ subscribers in Europe and APAC,” said Alisa Bowen, president of Disney+. “This launch adds to our growing portfolio of local sports rights around the world.”

Added Freddy Rolón, head of global sports & talent office at ESPN: “This expansion marks an exciting next step for ESPN and Disney+ in our commitment to sports fans. ESPN has a longstanding tradition of delivering world-class content to sports fans, and the continued growth on Disney+ allows us to extend our reach and provide greater access and deeper connections with fans everywhere.”

Among select studio shows coming to Disney+ under Tuesday’s expansion move are ESPN FC, ESPN’s global soccer news and information program.

“This builds on our sports offering on Disney+ already available in Europe, including the UEFA Women’s Champions League, LALIGA in the U.K. and Ireland, and the Copa del Rey, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League and DFB Pokal in the Nordics,” Disney+ said. “The offering will also feature KeSPA’s flagship events, including Esports Championships Asia Jinju 2026, and the 2026 LoL KeSPA Cup in APAC markets.”

In addition to its Disney+ presence, ESPN has 50 linear networks reaching fans across 130 countries and territories.

News.Az