Russia provides Iran with cyber help, spy imagery, Ukraine claims

According to a Ukrainian intelligence assessment, Russian satellites have conducted numerous detailed imagery surveys of military facilities and critical sites across the Middle East to assist Iran in targeting U.S. forces and other key locations.

The conclusions also found that Russian and Iranian hackers were collaborating in the cyber domain. They ‌represent the most detailed account yet of how Russia has provided secret support to Iran since Israel and the U.S. launched their assault on February 28, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Russian satellites, the undated assessment said, made at least 24 surveys of areas in 11 Middle Eastern countries from March 21 to 31, covering 46 "objects", including U.S. and other military bases and sites including airports and oil fields.

Within days of being surveyed, military bases and headquarters were targeted by Iranian ballistic missiles and ​drones, the assessment said, in what it described as a clear pattern.

A Western military source and a separate regional security source told Reuters that their intelligence also indicated intense ​Russian satellite activity in the region and said that imagery had been shared with Iran.

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Nine surveys covered parts of Saudi Arabia, including five over the ⁠King Khalid Military City near Hafar Al-Batin, in what appeared to be an effort to locate elements of the U.S.-made THAAD air defence system, the Ukrainian assessment said.

Areas of Turkey, Jordan, Kuwait and ​the United Arab Emirates also came under satellite surveillance twice, while places in Israel, Qatar, Iraq, Bahrain and Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia did once, it said.

In an emerging trend, the assessment added, Russian ​satellites were actively surveying the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for a fifth of global oil and LNG flows where Iran has imposed a de facto blockade to all but "non-hostile vessels".