Intel joins Musk’s Terafab mega AI chip project

The collaboration marks a major expansion of Musk’s growing AI ecosystem, which aims to consolidate advanced chip design, manufacturing capacity, and AI model development into a unified industrial-scale platform, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Terafab initiative is described as a mega-scale AI chip and infrastructure complex designed to accelerate the development and deployment of high-performance computing systems.

It is expected to support next-generation artificial intelligence workloads, including model training, simulation, and real-time inference across multiple Musk-led companies.

By joining the project, Intel strengthens its position in the fast-growing AI hardware race, where demand for advanced chips has surged due to the rapid expansion of generative AI systems.

The collaboration brings together companies across Musk’s business network:

Tesla: AI systems for autonomous driving and robotics

SpaceX: advanced computing for aerospace applications

xAI: AI model development and training

The announcement highlights increasing competition among major technology firms to secure computing power and chip manufacturing capacity.

As AI models grow more complex, companies are investing heavily in dedicated infrastructure projects that combine hardware production with large-scale computing clusters.

The Terafab project signals a broader trend toward vertically integrated AI ecosystems, where chip design, manufacturing, and AI development are tightly interconnected under unified strategic control.