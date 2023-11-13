UK’s top diplomat James Cleverly appointed Home Secretary

+ ↺ − 16 px

British politician James Cleverly will move from his position as Foreign Secretary to Home Secretary, says a statement released by the office of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, News.Az reports citing TASS.

The Right Honorable James Cleverly MP "was appointed Secretary of State for the Home Department on 13 November 2023," it said. He will replace Suella Braverman, who was dismissed from office earlier on Monday.

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron has been appointed as the country's next Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, according to the statement released by Sunak’s office.

Cameron, 57, held the post from 2010 to 2016, stepping down after the UK opted to leave the European Union as part of the Brexit referendum he championed.

News.Az