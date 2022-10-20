UK’s Truss resigns as prime minister after 44 days
Liz Truss has resigned as UK's prime minister just 44 days after taking over from Boris Johnson, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
She will be the shortest-serving prime minister in history.
In a statement read outside Downing Street, Ms Truss said: "I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability.
"Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills."
She said she was elected "with a mandate to change this", adding: "We delivered on energy bills."
" I recognise, though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party," she said.
"I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.
"This morning, I met the chairman of the 1922 committee, Sir Graham Brady. We've agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week."
Ms Truss will remain as PM until her successor has been chosen.