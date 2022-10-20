UK’s Truss resigns as prime minister after 44 days

+ ↺ − 16 px

Liz Truss has resigned as UK's prime minister just 44 days after taking over from Boris Johnson, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

She will be the shortest-serving prime minister in history.

In a statement read outside Downing Street, Ms Truss said: "I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability.

"Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills."

She said she was elected "with a mandate to change this", adding: "We delivered on energy bills."

" I recognise, though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party," she said.

"I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.

"This morning, I met the chairman of the 1922 committee, Sir Graham Brady. We've agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week."

Ms Truss will remain as PM until her successor has been chosen.

