UN allocates $100 million to aid Yemen and other underfunded crises

The United Nations has allocated $100 million to assist ten underfunded humanitarian crises across Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Middle East, according to Reuters.

More than a third of this funding will go to aid operations in Yemen ($20 million) and Ethiopia ($15 million), where people are grappling with hunger, displacement, diseases and climate disasters, a spokesperson said during a regular briefing.

Other countries that will benefit from the funding include Myanmar ($12 million), Mali ($11 million), Burkina Faso ($10 million), Haiti ($9 million), Cameroon ($7 million) and Mozambique ($7 million), as well as El Nino-affected Burundi ($5 million) and Malawi ($4 million).

“We urgently need increased and sustained donor attention to these underfunded crises,” said UN humanitarian agency OCHA official Joyce Msuya.

