News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Crisis
Tag:
Crisis
Georgian FM blames EU for deadlock in Tbilisi-Brussels ties
14 Nov 2025-12:42
Strikes and protests set as French government faces new crisis
26 Aug 2025-18:26
Kosovo grapples with political crisis
25 Jul 2025-18:15
UK pension triple lock under threat as debt crisis looms, OBR warns
09 Jul 2025-12:53
Melting glaciers are a global crisis—Not just a local tragedy
11 Jun 2025-06:35
Caspian crisis: Kazakhstan urges action as sea shrinks rapidly
26 May 2025-09:45
Myanmar crisis worsens amid ongoing military attacks and rising needs
03 May 2025-01:42
EU urges citizens to stockpile supplies in case of crisis
27 Mar 2025-16:48
Germany's once-mighty car industry is in crisis.
What will it take to fix it?
12 Feb 2025-06:13
Russia, Europe, and gas: Who will benefit from the 2025 crisis? - INTERVIEW
06 Feb 2025-09:44
Latest News
Why Greenland stands between China ambitions and Denmark authority
Georgia detains 16 members of radical neo-fascist groups over violent attacks
Eutelsat partners with MaiaSpace for LEO satellite launches
India's Tata Technologies posts sharp loss after labour charge
Why Russia and Iran presidents spoke by phone at a critical moment
US Congress members visit Denmark amid Greenland tensions
Why Coca Cola stopped the Costa Coffee sale after weak investor bids
Novo Nordisk shares rise on strong Wegovy U.S. scripts
Russian, Iranian presidents hold phone talk
Netflix earnings eyed as Warner Bros bid takes spotlight
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31