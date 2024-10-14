UN and NGOs demand release of aid workers detained in Yemen

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Saturday, UN agencies and NGOs voiced serious concerns about the Houthis in Yemen referring humanitarian workers for criminal prosecution. In a joint statement, they urged for the immediate and urgent release of these personnel, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“The targeting of humanitarians in Yemen–including arbitrary detention, intimidation, mistreatment, and false allegations–must stop, and all those detained must be released immediately,” the joint statement stressed, noting that staff members of the agencies are currently held in “lengthy incommunicado detention.”An earlier statement issued by Save the Children, Oxfam, and CARE International reported that at least 18 humanitarian workers have been taken into detention in Yemen. This includes 13 staff from UN agencies who were detained in June. The UN reported that such practices began 2021, and the detained personnel have no access to their families or respective organizations.The calls come amidst deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Yemen. Due to the fighting between the Houthis and the government, which started in 2015, 4.5 million people have been displaced, and 18.2 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance.Humanitarian workers and medical personnel are protected under Article 23 of the Fourth Geneva Convention (1949), which emphasizes the need for respect and free passage for medical or support consignments. Additional Protocol I (1977) to the Geneva Conventions further reinforces these protections. Particularly, Article 70 requires the protection of relief consignment, and Article 71 requires that the personnel be respected and protected.

News.Az