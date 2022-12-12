News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Ngos
Tag:
Ngos
Azerbaijani NGOs appeal to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio
24 Jul 2025-21:03
Over 100 NGOs warn of ‘mass starvation’ crisis in Gaza
23 Jul 2025-09:59
NGOs seek UN emergency rights meeting, investigation on Lebanon
06 Nov 2024-18:35
UN and NGOs demand release of aid workers detained in Yemen
14 Oct 2024-20:27
NGOs from various countries voice support for Azerbaijan's COP29 efforts
30 May 2024-18:51
Baruch Fischhoff:
Attendees of COP29 Baku to be motivated by different goals
25 May 2024-07:50
A number of Azerbaijani NGOs announced EPF Coalition on environmental violations in Armenia's mining industry
07 Aug 2023-05:34
Azerbaijani NGOs addressed letter to UN Secretary-General regarding mines
04 Apr 2023-06:12
Azerbaijani Eco-activists will continue protest on Shusha-Khankendi road until tomorrow
13 Dec 2022-18:11
Azerbaijani Eco-activist' protests against illegal exploitation of mineral deposits in the areas under the temporary control of Russian peacekeepers continue for more than 12 hours
12 Dec 2022-23:22
Latest News
Kyrgyzstan’s first wind farm begins power generation
EU says TikTok ‘very cooperative’ in Romania election probe
Greenland record warmth reshapes fishing, mining outlook
Abu Dhabi hosts new round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Blackouts hit Russia’s Belgorod after missile, drone attack
Elon Musk becomes first person ever worth over $800 billion
Two killed in Russian drone attack in Dnipropetrovsk -
VIDEO
Bushfire threat forces evacuations in Western Australia
Police probe ‘serious incident’ near Leicester University
Man convicted in Trump assassination plot faces sentencing
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31