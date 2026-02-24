UN appoints Pekka Haavisto as envoy to Sudan

+ ↺ − 16 px

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres announced on Tuesday the appointment of Finland’s Pekka Haavisto as his new Personal Envoy for Sudan.

Haavisto succeeds Algeria’s Ramtane Lamamra, whom Guterres thanked for his dedication to peace efforts in Sudan, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The appointment places the 67-year-old Finnish MP at the centre of international mediation efforts linked to Sudan’s ongoing crisis.

In a statement, the UN cited Haavisto’s experience in negotiation and mediation in the Horn of Africa and the Middle East.

Haavisto served as Finland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs from 2019 to 2023. He has held several other ministerial posts, including development cooperation, state ownership and the environment. He was first elected to the Finnish parliament in 1987 and remains a member.

From 2016 to 2019, he led the European Institute of Peace. Between 2009 and 2017, he acted as Special Representative to the Finnish Foreign Minister for mediation and crisis management in Africa.

Haavisto brings direct experience from Sudan. From 2005 to 2007, he served as the European Union’s Special Representative for Sudan and took part in the Darfur peace negotiations. During that period, he also worked as a United Nations Senior Adviser to the Darfur peace process.

Earlier, between 1999 and 2005, Haavisto worked for the United Nations Environment Programme in several conflict and post-conflict areas, including Kosovo, Afghanistan, Iraq, Liberia and Sudan.

In its statement, the UN said the new envoy has “broad experience in mediation and negotiation processes” in Africa and the Middle East. Haavisto speaks Finnish, Swedish and English.

Haavisto has been the Green Party’s presidential candidate three times, in 2012, 2018 and 2024.

Sudan has faced prolonged instability and conflict, including the crisis in Darfur where Haavisto previously worked as an EU envoy and UN adviser. As Personal Envoy, he will represent the Secretary-General in efforts linked to political dialogue and peace initiatives concerning Sudan.

