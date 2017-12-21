UN approves resolution rejecting US recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN General Assembly has passed a resolution that rejects US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Sputnik reported.

The UN General Assembly passed the resolution by a vote of 128 to 9 with 35 countries abstaining. The resolution condemns both US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel as well as Washington's decision to move its embassy to the ancient city.

​US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said before the vote to those at the meeting that Washington, the largest contributor to the international body, will remember the voting day.

Earlier the day, President Donald Trump threatened to withhold US aid to countries that voted in favor of the General Assembly resolution but stopped short of warning that US contributions to the United Nations itself would also be at stake.

On Monday, the US vetoed the UN Security Council resolution that called on Trump to reverse his decision on Jerusalem, while 14 states supported the document drafted by Egypt.

News.Az

