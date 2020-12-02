UN Azerbaijan welcomes approval of national action plan on prevention of domestic violence

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations (UN) Office in Azerbaijan welcomes the approval of the National Action Plan on the Prevention of Domestic Violence by President Ilham Aliyev and expresses its confidence that the implementation of the plan will lead to significant progress regarding the elimination of domestic violence in the country. The UN Office in Azerbaijan affirms its commitment to support the activities to be carried out in this direction.

The UN Office in Azerbaijan hopes that the implementation of the plan will create a solid ground for the establishment of a national referral mechanism on the prevention of gender-based violence and domestic violence and response through multi-sectoral partnership and coordination efforts.

News.Az