UN calls for $6bn as Sudan's crisis worsens

The United Nations has launched a $6 billion appeal to address Sudan's escalating humanitarian crisis, warning that millions are at risk of famine and displacement as the war persists.

“Sudan is a humanitarian emergency of shocking proportions,” said Tom Fletcher, the UN’s emergency relief coordinator in the statement published yesterday. “Famine is taking hold. An epidemic of sexual violence rages. Children are being killed and injured. The suffering is appalling.”

Nearly two years of conflict have displaced 12 million people, with over 3.5 million seeking refuge in neighbouring countries. The UN aims to assist 26 million people in Sudan and the region.

Famine conditions have been reported in Darfur and the Nuba Mountains, with hunger expected to worsen by May. “Today, one-third of Sudan’s population is displaced,” said Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

“Neighbouring countries have shown great solidarity, but their resources are stretched.”

The UN is requesting $4.2 billion to provide aid to 21 million people inside Sudan, where basic services have collapsed.

A further $1.8 billion is needed for 4.8 million refugees and host communities across the region. Last year, humanitarian agencies reached 15.6 million people in Sudan

Adding that, without immediate funding, millions will be left without food aid, and two-thirds of refugee children will lose access to education.

“The international community must step up, not just to ensure emergency aid continues, but also to end the violence and restore peace,” Grandi said.

Last month, the United Nations launched the 2025 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan (HNRP), seeking $4.2 billion to address the urgent needs of nearly 21 million vulnerable people in Sudan.

Clementine Nkweta-Salami , the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, said the humanitarian crisis has reached “unprecedented levels.”

