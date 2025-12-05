UN chief welcomes peace deal between Congo, Rwanda

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the signing of the US-brokered peace and economic agreement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda on Friday, calling it an important step toward "restoring trust" and advancing stability in the region, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the official signing, on 4 December, in Washington, D.C., of the Washington accords for peace and prosperity between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, under the facilitation of the United States of America," said a statement by Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

Noting that Guterres "commends President Donald J. Trump for his efforts and congratulates Presidents Felix Tshisekedi and Paul Kagame on this important milestone," Dujarric said the UN chief "underscores that these agreements represent a critical step towards restoring trust between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda and in advancing efforts for lasting peace in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo."

"The Secretary-General also welcomes the significant progress made under both the Doha and the African Union-led processes," it added, urging all sides to fulfill their commitments while respecting the ceasefire.

Reiterating the UN's ongoing commitment, the statement added: "The Secretary-General reiterates that the United Nations, including the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), stands ready to continue supporting all efforts towards sustainable peace and stability in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the region."

On Thursday, the leaders of Congo and Rwanda signed a US-brokered peace and economic agreement aimed at ending fighting in eastern Congo, where a years-long M23 rebel offensive has destabilized the region.

