UN chief: World fails test of international cooperation amid coronavirus pandemic

Mankind has failed the test of the coronavirus pandemic, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday.

"The pandemic is a clear test of international cooperation - a test we have essentially failed," he pointed out. "The COVID-19 pandemic is a full-blown crisis in itself, unfolding against a backdrop of high geopolitical tensions and other global threats in unpredictable and dangerous ways. <...> It has killed nearly one million people around the world, infected over 30 million, and remains largely out of control," Guterres added.

According to him, "this was the result of a lack of global preparedness, cooperation, unity, and solidarity." "COVID-19 is casting a dark shadow across the world. But it is also a warning that must spur us to action. We have no choice. Either we come together in global institutions that are fit for purpose, or we will be crushed by divisiveness and chaos," the UN chief emphasized.

