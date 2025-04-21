UN 'deeply alarmed' over Syria funding shortfall

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN on Monday warned of a worsening humanitarian crisis in Syria amid severe funding shortages that have disrupted essential aid operations.

"While the levels of conflict have subsided in many parts of the country, the humanitarian crisis in Syria is far from over. More than 16 million people today need aid. That is seven out of every 10 Syrians, the majority of whom are women and children," said David Carden, deputy regional humanitarian coordinator for the Syria Crisis, at a virtual news conference, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Carden said his position will be officially abolished as of Saturday as part of the UN's transition efforts, reflecting what he called a "new Syria."

"Today, we have a new Syria, one that’s brimming with hope and opportunity," he said, adding that "the discontinuation of my post, I hope, also reflects Syria's trajectory towards a brighter and more stable future."

However, Carden stressed that the UN "is deeply alarmed by the lack of funding," noting that only $179 million—less than 9% of the required $2 billion—has been secured so far.

He warned that the funding gap has already forced the suspension of water and sanitation services in camps, safe spaces for women and girls, and other humanitarian programs across the country.

Former President Bashar al-Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party’s decades-long rule that began in 1963.

A transitional administration was formed in Syria in late January, dissolving the constitution, security services, armed factions, parliament, and the Baath Party.

News.Az