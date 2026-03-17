Iran FM denies contact with US envoy, says rumours aimed at misleading oil traders

“My last contact with Mr Witkoff was prior to his employer’s decision to kill diplomacy with another illegal military attack on Iran,” Araghchi said in a post on social media, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media. “Any claim to the contrary appears to be aimed solely at misleading oil traders and the public.”

The foreign minister’s statement came in response to a report by the Axios news outlet, which claimed that a direct communication channel between Witkoff and Araghchi had been reactivated in recent days.

Axios cited a US official and a source familiar with the matter, alleging that Araghchi had sent text messages to Witkoff.

Araghchi and Witkoff previously held three rounds of nuclear talks before the US-Israeli strikes on Iran, which began on 28 February.

They also conducted five rounds of discussions prior to the June 2025 war.

Araghchi had previously stated that there are no further talks with the United States on the agenda.