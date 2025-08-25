UN envoy calls for sanctions after journalists killed in Gaza strike

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN Special Rapporteur on the Palestinian territories Francesca Albanese has urged the international community to impose sanctions on Israel following the deaths of four journalists in Gaza.

Albanese posted on X after Israeli strikes killed the journalists along with members of Gaza’s civil defence, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“Rescuers killed in line of duty. Scenes like this unfold every moment in Gaza, often unseen, largely undocumented. I beg states: how much more must be witnessed before you act to stop this carnage? Break the blockade. Impose an arms embargo. Impose sanctions,” she wrote.

Her remarks followed the circulation of a video showing a second Israeli air strike during a live broadcast on Al-Ghad TV, minutes after an initial attack on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.

Gaza’s Government Media Office confirmed that the journalists killed were Hossam al-Masri, Mohammed Salama, Mariam Abu Daqa, and Moaz Abu Taha.

News.Az