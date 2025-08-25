‘Avengers’ star Mark Ruffalo condemns ‘man-made famine’ in Gaza - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hollywood actor and activist Mark Ruffalo has condemned what he described as a “man-made famine” in Gaza, calling it a crime against humanity. Taking to social media, the actor—best known for playing the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—blamed the humanitarian crisis on deliberate decisions by those in power rather than natural causes.

“What we’re witnessing in Gaza is not just a tragedy, it is a crime against humanity. Forced starvation, a man-made famine—children and families wasting away while the world looks on in silence. This is not a natural disaster, this is the result of deliberate choices made by those in power,” Ruffalo wrote, News.Az reports.

Ruffalo directly appealed to politicians and world leaders to take urgent action, warning that silence equates to complicity.

“World leaders: your silence is complicity. Your inaction is enabling this suffering. We cannot stand by while an entire people are starved. Humanity demands more of us. DO SOMETHING!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo)





Raise your voices. Demand an end to this famine. Demand and end to the genocide and destruction. Demand accountability. Demand life.”

The actor’s post drew support from fellow MCU co-star Josh Brolin, who commented, “Thank you, Mark,” along with fans praising Ruffalo for using his platform to highlight humanitarian issues.

Ruffalo has a history of activism, recently participating in the #halfheartsforgaza campaign and consistently speaking out on environmental and social justice causes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo)





News.Az