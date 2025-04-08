UN expresses alarm over death of Iraqi in custody

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations mission to Iraq called for an independent investigation on Tuesday after a detainee died under "unclear circumstances" in a detention center in Baghdad.

In a post on X, the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) said it was "following closely the case of an Iraqi national who died in unclear circumstances after being detained in Baghdad," News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"The mission is deeply concerned about reports the victim suffered from traumatic injuries during detention," it added.

The detainee was transferred to hospital where he died Monday, 10 days after his arrest, the statement added.

UNAMI urged authorities to conduct "a fair, transparent, and independent investigation that leads to accountability for those responsible for human rights abuses".

The interior ministry said Sunday that Bashir Khaled Latif was detained after attempting to enter the apartment of a senior security official, with whom a fight then broke out.

Latif was taken to hospital for treatment for a head wound but then transferred to the detention centre, where he was described as being in a "hysterical" state.

Two days after his transfer, he was allegedly attacked by fellow detainees and went into a coma. He then died on Monday.

On Monday evening, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani tasked a commission of inquiry with producing a "detailed report on what took place".

"This incident, and everything the deceased endured. will not pass without those responsible for any failings being held to account and light being thrown on the real causes of his death," he said.

Iraq has long had a chequered human rights record in its treatment of detainees. Chronic overcrowding and poor prison conditions have only added to the problem.

News.Az