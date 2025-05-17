News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Baghdad
Tag:
Baghdad
Iraq concerned over rising tensions with US after Hegseth's call
04 Nov 2025-18:59
Baghdad and Ankara sign MoU on investment and trade
30 Oct 2025-19:33
Iraq confirms some US troops will remain due to ISIS threat in Syria
20 Oct 2025-22:39
Iraqi election candidate Safaa Al Mashhadani assassinated in Baghdad -
VIDEO
15 Oct 2025-10:55
Armenia, Iraq presidents mull direct Yerevan-Baghdad flights
23 Sep 2025-18:27
Baghdad, Erbil strike oil deal to resume exports after 2023 halt
17 Jul 2025-23:09
AI reconstructs 2,000-year-old Babylonian Hymn, unveiling hidden facets of ancient society
08 Jul 2025-09:55
2 drones hit Iraqi military base near Baghdad
24 Jun 2025-12:23
Iraq prolongs suspension of civilian air traffic over its airspace
21 Jun 2025-10:25
Arab nations convene in Baghdad to discuss regional tensions
17 May 2025-14:03
Latest News
Will the U.S. strike Iran? what Washington’s early planning really signals
WSJ: US officials held preliminary discussions on possible strike on Iran
Trump: Iran is looking at freedom, perhaps like never before, US stands ready to help
Iran's Guards arrest foreigner accused of spying for Israel
Trump signs Order to firewall Venezuela oil revenue held in US
Zambian VP underpins African-led solutions to DR Congo crisis
7.1-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia's Talaud Islands
Iraq eyes global partnerships to boost energy development: PM
An earthquake jolts Azerbaijan's Shamakhi
Suspect detained after six killed in Mississippi, say law enforcement, local media
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31