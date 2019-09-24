UN: More than 60 nations vow to be carbon-free by 2050

More than 60 countries showed commitment to net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050, the United Nations said Monday, ahead of its climate summit, Anadolu Agency reported.

"In terms of the 2050 group, 66 governments are joined by 10 regions, 102 cities, 93 businesses and 12 investors – all committed to net zero CO2 emissions by 2050," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

"The climate emergency is a race we are losing, but it is a race we can win," Guterres stressed.

Achieving zero carbon dioxide emissions is one of the critical goals to prevent climate change.

The UN also estimated that the world would need to increase efforts between three- and five-fold to contain climate change to levels dictated by science -- a 1.5°C rise at most -- and avoid escalating climate damage already taking place around the world.

Governments are here to show their contributions for a "carbon-neutral world by 2050" under the Paris Agreement, the statement added.

Under the Paris deal signed in 2016, industrialized nations pledged financial support for developing countries for climate protection measures, technology transfer, and capacity-building programs.

The agreement was signed by 195 countries and intends to mitigate the effects of climate change by reducing carbon emissions and limiting global temperature rise to below 2 degrees Celsius.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump announced a from the agreement, claiming global warming is a hoax to weaken the competitive industrial power of the U.S.

"This is not a climate talk summit. We have had enough talk," Guterres said, before the Climate Action Summit which will take place later Monday.

"This is not a climate negotiation summit. You don’t negotiate with nature. This is a climate action summit," he added.

