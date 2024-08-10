UN nuclear watchdog warns of potential nuclear disaster in Kursk

+ ↺ − 16 px

The UN's nuclear watchdog IAEA urged both Ukraine and Russia to exercise restraint. Russia has enacted anti-terrorism measures in Kursk, Bryansk, and Belgorod regions. Additionally, a Ukrainian drone attack in Lipetsk early Saturday resulted in one civilian death, according to Moscow's anti-terrorism committee, News.Az reports citing Deutsche Welle.



IAEA, the UN's nuclear watchdog, called for restraint from Ukraine and Russia on Friday as fighting intensified in Russia's Kursk region, home to one of the country's largest nuclear power stations.Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said "maximum restraint" was needed to prevent a nuclear disaster amid the ongoing conflict near the Kursk nuclear plant."I would like to appeal to all sides to exercise maximum restraint in order to avoid a nuclear accident with the potential for serious radiological consequences," Grossi said in a statement released by the IAEA."I am personally in contact with the relevant authorities of both countries and will continue to be seized of the matter."According to Russian media, Moscow's diplomatic mission in Vienna informed the IAEA that fragments, possibly from downed missiles, were found at the plant, though there was no evidence of a direct attack.Meanwhile, the state nuclear energy company Rosatom said the Kursk nuclear plant was operating normally on Saturday.There have been reports of fierce fighting, deaths and casualties in the Russian territory of Kursk.Ukrainian troops had advanced as far as 35 kilometers (21 miles) into the region, according to the US-based Institute for the Study of War, although, they reportedly do not have full control of the area.

News.Az