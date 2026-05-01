Nun injured in Jerusalem: Archbishop calls for global action - VIDEO

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A senior Greek Orthodox cleric has warned of growing risks to the Christian presence in Jerusalem following an attack on a nun in the city.

Atallah Hanna, a leading figure in the Greek Orthodox Church in Jerusalem, condemned the incident and said it reflects a wider pattern of escalating violations targeting Christian institutions, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

In a statement shared on social media, he said the attack was not an isolated case but part of a recurring trend that raises serious concerns about the future of the historic Christian community in the Holy Land. He called on the international community to take action to prevent further incidents.

The nun was injured earlier this week in East Jerusalem and was taken to hospital for treatment. The incident was widely circulated online through video footage.

According to The Times of Israel, the nun is affiliated with the French Biblical and Archaeological School of Jerusalem, although further details about her identity were not disclosed.

Hundreds of clergy and nuns from around the world serve in churches and religious institutions across East Jerusalem, a city of deep significance to multiple faiths.

Recent years have seen an increase in reported attacks targeting both Christian and Muslim religious figures and sites in the city. Church leaders have repeatedly urged Israeli authorities to take stronger measures to prevent such incidents and ensure the protection of religious communities.

News.Az