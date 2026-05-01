UN chief warns of worsening impact of Middle East crisis

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UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has warned that the consequences of the Middle East crisis grow dramatically worse with each passing hour, News.Az reports.

“The curtailment of navigational rights & freedoms in the area of the Strait of Hormuz disrupts energy, transport, manufacturing & food markets & strangles the global economy,” Guterres wrote on X.

“Now is the time for dialogue, for solutions that pull us back from the brink & for measures that can open a pathway to peace,” he stressed.

The consequences of the Middle East crisis grow dramatically worse with each passing hour.



The curtailment of navigational rights & freedoms in the area of the Strait of Hormuz disrupts energy, transport, manufacturing & food markets & strangles the global economy



Now is the… pic.twitter.com/10uJFNNyFG — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) May 1, 2026

News.Az