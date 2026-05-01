UN chief warns of worsening impact of Middle East crisis
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has warned that the consequences of the Middle East crisis grow dramatically worse with each passing hour, News.Az reports.
“The curtailment of navigational rights & freedoms in the area of the Strait of Hormuz disrupts energy, transport, manufacturing & food markets & strangles the global economy,” Guterres wrote on X.
“Now is the time for dialogue, for solutions that pull us back from the brink & for measures that can open a pathway to peace,” he stressed.
The consequences of the Middle East crisis grow dramatically worse with each passing hour.
The curtailment of navigational rights & freedoms in the area of the Strait of Hormuz disrupts energy, transport, manufacturing & food markets & strangles the global economy
Now is the… pic.twitter.com/10uJFNNyFG
The consequences of the Middle East crisis grow dramatically worse with each passing hour.
By Nijat Babayev