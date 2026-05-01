Gaza flotilla activists taken to Crete after interception

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More than 100 activists from a Gaza-bound aid flotilla have been taken to the Greek island of Crete after Israeli forces intercepted their vessels in international waters near Greece.

Freedom Flotilla organisers said 168 crew members were transported to Crete following the operation, while two activists remained in Israeli custody, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The flotilla, which aims to draw attention to conditions in Gaza, consists of dozens of vessels. According to the group’s tracker, 22 boats have already been intercepted, while 47 others continue their journey.

The latest developments come amid rising tensions surrounding maritime efforts to deliver aid to Gaza, with the situation continuing to draw international attention.

News.Az